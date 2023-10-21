Emotional Video of Rented Apartment Built With Wood Causes Buzz, Tenant Cooks on Stones
- A mother of three children paying N5,000 monthly for a very bad house gave a tour of the apartment
- The woman carved out a space in the apartment as a kitchen, with three stones serving as her cooker
- Thick sac materials were used as a door to a place serving as a bathroom for the tenants in the vicinity
A kind Nigerian man was surprised when he visited a woman and asked how much she paid for her deplorable apartment.
The woman who was staying in a makeshift apartment built with wood said her monthly rent was N5,000.
Rented apartment in Nigeria
A section of the house was converted into a kitchen where she cooked with wood. Her TV sat on a shelf.
They had to walk through a dirty puddle to get to her bathroom. The man was emotional about her living conditions.
The woman said she worked as a washer, and her income was unstable. The man gave her N15,000 with the promise that he would do more. @ositapopcorn shared her video.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Edoardo Turolla said:
"Sometime we don’t realize how lucky we are."
Lizzlee said:
"Oh God I'm so sorry for ever complaining of anything."
Hajer Mandali said:
"Yt’s $10 australian for a month. how can i pay for 1 year plus food. i’ll pay 15000 naira a month for them to get a better place."
MIMI'S COUTOUR AND MORE said:
"And someone is collecting rent here,are humans really humans."
Johnson said:
"Person get mind the collect rent in this kind of place chaii."
Notxcb said:
"Sometimes we have to appreciate what we have."
Do Good said:
"People are going through a lot. May we all be great."
Hassana Ibrahim said:
"Appreciate what you have , People are going through a lot."
Superstar _ nobi said:
"I wanna send her some bread she so humble God bless her."
Man paying N1,500 monthly rent
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a poor man showed his dilapidated house and said he pays N1,500 monthly rent for the space.
A big part of the roof was gone, and light shone into the apartment through different crevices in a video.
