Emotional Video of Rented Apartment Built With Wood Causes Buzz, Tenant Cooks on Stones
People

Emotional Video of Rented Apartment Built With Wood Causes Buzz, Tenant Cooks on Stones

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A mother of three children paying N5,000 monthly for a very bad house gave a tour of the apartment
  • The woman carved out a space in the apartment as a kitchen, with three stones serving as her cooker
  • Thick sac materials were used as a door to a place serving as a bathroom for the tenants in the vicinity

A kind Nigerian man was surprised when he visited a woman and asked how much she paid for her deplorable apartment.

The woman who was staying in a makeshift apartment built with wood said her monthly rent was N5,000.

Rented apartment in Nigeria/Lady and her TV
The woman's TV sat on a shelf. Photo source: @ositapopcorn
Source: TikTok

Rented apartment in Nigeria

A section of the house was converted into a kitchen where she cooked with wood. Her TV sat on a shelf.

They had to walk through a dirty puddle to get to her bathroom. The man was emotional about her living conditions.

The woman said she worked as a washer, and her income was unstable. The man gave her N15,000 with the promise that he would do more. @ositapopcorn shared her video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edoardo Turolla said:

"Sometime we don’t realize how lucky we are."

Lizzlee said:

"Oh God I'm so sorry for ever complaining of anything."

Hajer Mandali said:

"Yt’s $10 australian for a month. how can i pay for 1 year plus food. i’ll pay 15000 naira a month for them to get a better place."

MIMI'S COUTOUR AND MORE said:

"And someone is collecting rent here,are humans really humans."

Johnson said:

"Person get mind the collect rent in this kind of place chaii."

Notxcb said:
"Sometimes we have to appreciate what we have."

Do Good said:

"People are going through a lot. May we all be great."

Hassana Ibrahim said:

"Appreciate what you have , People are going through a lot."

Superstar _ nobi said:

"I wanna send her some bread she so humble God bless her."

Man paying N1,500 monthly rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a poor man showed his dilapidated house and said he pays N1,500 monthly rent for the space.

A big part of the roof was gone, and light shone into the apartment through different crevices in a video.

