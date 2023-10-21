A mother of three children paying N5,000 monthly for a very bad house gave a tour of the apartment

The woman carved out a space in the apartment as a kitchen, with three stones serving as her cooker

Thick sac materials were used as a door to a place serving as a bathroom for the tenants in the vicinity

A kind Nigerian man was surprised when he visited a woman and asked how much she paid for her deplorable apartment.

The woman who was staying in a makeshift apartment built with wood said her monthly rent was N5,000.

The woman's TV sat on a shelf. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Rented apartment in Nigeria

A section of the house was converted into a kitchen where she cooked with wood. Her TV sat on a shelf.

They had to walk through a dirty puddle to get to her bathroom. The man was emotional about her living conditions.

The woman said she worked as a washer, and her income was unstable. The man gave her N15,000 with the promise that he would do more. @ositapopcorn shared her video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Edoardo Turolla said:

"Sometime we don’t realize how lucky we are."

Lizzlee said:

"Oh God I'm so sorry for ever complaining of anything."

Hajer Mandali said:

"Yt’s $10 australian for a month. how can i pay for 1 year plus food. i’ll pay 15000 naira a month for them to get a better place."

MIMI'S COUTOUR AND MORE said:

"And someone is collecting rent here,are humans really humans."

Johnson said:

"Person get mind the collect rent in this kind of place chaii."

Notxcb said:

"Sometimes we have to appreciate what we have."

Do Good said:

"People are going through a lot. May we all be great."

Hassana Ibrahim said:

"Appreciate what you have , People are going through a lot."

Superstar _ nobi said:

"I wanna send her some bread she so humble God bless her."

