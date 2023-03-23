A young lady has displayed her beautiful room decked in black on social media, saying her sleep has been top tier

She revealed that the ceiling and walls were all covered in black paint, and her parents have no say in it

Some social media users did not find it cool, while others wondered how she would be able to find bugs when they surface

A young lady identified as Kimberly Cherrell has proudly showcased her room.

Her bedroom walls and ceiling were painted black with lighting of different colours found at various corners.

Kimberly decked her room in black. Photo Credit: @kimberlycherrell

According to Kimberly, the room design is so se*xy, and her sleep has been top-tier. Via her TikTok page, she gave netizens a brief tour of the room and got mixed reviews.

Some found it wild and wondered how she would find bugs in her bedroom when they come crawling or flying.

She responded to one of the netizens who disproved her room design:

"I own this house. My parents don’t have a say so in what I do."

Social media reactions

user3688983100310Quincy said:

"Sorry oh but I don’t think you’ve lost someone close to you then you will know the disadvantage of that black paint."

Dswordycorner said:

"I love black to bits but this? hell no! my imagination's dam*n too wild."

djosteenah said:

"Not in Nigeria sha? Cos african parents would not let this slide."

Cori Lynn said:

"I did this and got blackout curtains now I have a vampire layer."

Lori Murray | Chicago REALTOR® said:

"I love how you tackle projects, big or small. I'm considering charcoal gray or midnight blue."

kiwipuggy2.0 said:

"It’s cute and all until the spiders the same color and now you can’t find them."

Earthh.To.Asia said:

"I was thinking about doing that until I realized if there was bug one day on my wall I wouldn’t be able to see it."

Lady renovates and paints her room herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had renovated and painted her room herself.

She was seen in the room when she was scratching off old paintings from the ceiling and preparing to repaint it. She climbed on a chair to support her height and for her hand to reach the apartment ceiling.

According to her, she had to do the renovation herself since she couldn't beg anyone to help her. She said she learned the job from her father, who taught her all he knew.

