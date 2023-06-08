A Nigerian lady said when she rented her apartment, she had to beg the landlord to clear out the nasty cabinets in the kitchen

The lady added that before she contracted carpenters to make her new cabinets, she had decided she would take them when moving out

Many people who saw the video of her beautiful kitchen transformation on TikTok loved the upgrade

A Nigerian lady documenting the little changes in her home on TikTok made a video of the apartment with tiles all over its kitchen walls.

The lady (@zarris.home) said that she does not understand why Lagos landlords love having the same colour of tiles in their apartments.

The lady's kitchen looked lovely after the redecoration. Photo source: @zarris.home

Kitchen upgrades with new cabinets

Before moving in, the kitchen sink was broken. The lady had to employ carpenters to make cabinets. After everything was fitted, the kitchen looked different.

The lady informed her landlord that she would be taking everything she had spent money on to make the apartment beautiful when leaving.

According to her in a video, her kitchen had a cabinet with cockroaches and rust when she moved in.

Abioye Funmilayo599 said:

"The same thing i told my landlord i will remove all the things i put in the kitchen when I'm parking out."

victoriadele4 said:

"Wow beautiful how much did you spend in doing all that place."

Sir_Quddus said:

"Where did you get the vacuum cleaner and how much pls."

Joel Cecilia said:

"For the kitchen tiles….. you can cover it with 'kitchen marble sticker'."

Plant Boy said:

"Love what you did to the kitchen."

jaylagold said:

"Change the wallpaper. It would be giving what it’s supposed to give."

ahmadrabimusa said:

"Plz whats the rough estimate for the sink.thanks."

Haleefaz said:

"Your kitchen is lovely, pls what's d name of vacuum u use. thank u."

user5222061196739 said:

"My own is they are you going to remove those, when packing out?"

Mizsdebbie said:

"The kitchen is lovely..but wait...why is your voice doing my body gish gish....so calm."

oreoluwa eunice said:

"It looks so fineeeee."

Timi Thompson said:

"This looks so good , yeah I understand the tiles , why do they have to use outdated ones."

