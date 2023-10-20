A Nigerian man who describes himself as an entertainer made people laugh during a visit to his niece

Announcing his presence as a kid's uncle, the man threw N50 biscuits to the girl who was seated and looking

Many Nigerians who watched his video said they have finally seen an affordable TikTok trend they could join

A young Nigerian man has made many people laugh as he made a video of his niece on TiTok.

The man walked into a room with the kid sitting on the couch. He approached the girl and said:

"Uncle is here."

He opened his handbag and started "spraying" the kid N50 biscuits. He threw her the snacks one after the other as if they were money.

A woman giggled behind the camera at the act. After touching some of the biscuits, the kid kept looking in surprise.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

DaPriest said:

"Uncle from the mom's side."

Femi said:

"Biscuit no be 20 Naira again oo. My brother na man you be."

Sir. White said:

"If my uncle been do like this, I for no dey swear for am."

Nancystiches said:

"Finally a trend I can afford.....e remain the nieces/nephews."

OmaLicha joked:

"E reach my turn to be aunty no more 10 naira biscuit."

Excel fashion empire said:

"You’re even spraying the biscuits in bundles."

user4432475196813 said:

"It can only be uncle from mom side."

Itz Chiamaka said:

"The girl for her mind go say she don make am."

Cyprian Chika said:

"Do you know what it means for a man to visit his niece or nephew alone talk of buying something for them? it gives kids so much joy even if it is banana."

Iam—confi dance said:

"Uncle wey get biscuit doings."

Nma said:

"Uncle with doings ...the emperor, the conqueror the champion the LION is here."

Source: Legit.ng