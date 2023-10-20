Nigerian Man Boasts, Sprays Surprised Kid N50 Biscuits, Says “Uncle Is Here, Eat My Money”
- A Nigerian man who describes himself as an entertainer made people laugh during a visit to his niece
- Announcing his presence as a kid's uncle, the man threw N50 biscuits to the girl who was seated and looking
- Many Nigerians who watched his video said they have finally seen an affordable TikTok trend they could join
A young Nigerian man has made many people laugh as he made a video of his niece on TiTok.
The man walked into a room with the kid sitting on the couch. He approached the girl and said:
"Uncle is here."
He opened his handbag and started "spraying" the kid N50 biscuits. He threw her the snacks one after the other as if they were money.
A woman giggled behind the camera at the act. After touching some of the biscuits, the kid kept looking in surprise.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
DaPriest said:
"Uncle from the mom's side."
Femi said:
"Biscuit no be 20 Naira again oo. My brother na man you be."
Sir. White said:
"If my uncle been do like this, I for no dey swear for am."
Nancystiches said:
"Finally a trend I can afford.....e remain the nieces/nephews."
OmaLicha joked:
"E reach my turn to be aunty no more 10 naira biscuit."
Excel fashion empire said:
"You’re even spraying the biscuits in bundles."
user4432475196813 said:
"It can only be uncle from mom side."
Itz Chiamaka said:
"The girl for her mind go say she don make am."
Cyprian Chika said:
"Do you know what it means for a man to visit his niece or nephew alone talk of buying something for them? it gives kids so much joy even if it is banana."
Iam—confi dance said:
"Uncle wey get biscuit doings."
Nma said:
"Uncle with doings ...the emperor, the conqueror the champion the LION is here."
Source: Legit.ng