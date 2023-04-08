A video of a young man who pays N2m yearly rent for his apartment in Lagos has stirred massive reactions

During a tour of the house, the man showed how colourfully decorated the apartment was with expensive furniture

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video of the three-bedroom apartment were wowed, as some said the rent was high

A young man, @walesmorqan, has revealed he pays N2m yearly rent for his three-bedroom apartment in Lagos in a video made by a popular content creator, @walesmorgan.

The man, who also happens to be a twin, gave @walesmorgan a tour of the apartment situated at Sangotendo area of the state.

Many people were amazed by the yearly rent of the apartment. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Amazing interior decor

The apartment's living room is adorned with pieces of furniture mostly in blue colour. There are also beautiful artworks on the wall.

The walls of the apartment are white to match the different colours in the house. The chandelier in the parlour is amazing.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Toyo said:

"3 bedroom flat at gbagada is close to 2.5 or 3 million."

ugobestfrankwizzy said:

"I love this apartment."

Asa ycee said:

"Tell d guy dat I love him."

dkimani126 said:

"The apartment is nice ooh."

starlight said:

"Moral lesson always arranged your house before you commot."

Your_man said:

"2 million is too much for that apartment ….or maybe it’s only me."

Man paid N1.1m for Lagos apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that @walesmorqan also asked another Lagos resident how much he pays for his apartment yearly.

When the man told him N1.180m, the content creator asked him to give a tour of the house for people to see.

Lady who paid N4.8m rent

In similar news, a young lady revealed she paid N4.8m yearly rent for a four-bedroom apartment on the island in Lagos state. According to her, the best thing about the house is the quietness that comes with living there.

When asked what she does for a living, the luxurious apartment tenant said she is a realtor. During the tour of the house, the lady showed off her parlour with nice pieces of furniture.

Source: Legit.ng