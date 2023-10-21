Lady Suffered With Boyfriend When He Was a Driver, Man Makes It, “Spoils” Her With Money in Video
- A lady made a video to capture one of the times she suffered with her boyfriend when the man did not have much
- The lady was happy in his public bus as he worked as a driver to make ends meet for himself in Nigeria
- Many ladies who watched the girlfriend's clip praised her for perseverance, and some said their relationship was perfect
A young Nigerian lady in a video showed how her boyfriend was in 2020 when he was still hustling.
The man was a public transport driver. The lady joked that nobody saw her when she was being an understanding girlfriend.
Beautiful couple goals
A few seconds into the clip, some transitions showed the man made it big in life. They later became husband and wife.
They got their international passports and travelled the world to enjoy themselves as a power couple.
Some people wanted to know what the man did to become rich. @aceonefamily shared the video.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Odoziaku said:
"Ngozi this is not a sign to Stay with your broke boyfriend leave him now."
ANITA said:
"Please he disguised as a poor prince."
Yomide said:
"Who get bus here make i load owerri."
Mara said:
"Omo dat one concern una oh I don leave this one oh before he use Garri blind me."
Hykm said:
"I don’t understand why people think is a big deal to stay with their poor partner, while our mothers did it without complaining."
EXCLUSIVE ZADDY said:
"But the guy is looking fresh from the start."
Nonye replied:
"You no see the date for the Snapchat filter? So because he’s driving bus he should look poor?"
AnnieVii~Nwunye Chief said:
"Bi like na to tk this understanding girlfriend duty serious oo e Dey pay some people ooo."
MENA REKE said:
"This is what I love to see, two lovers building their lives from the ground up."
Another understanding girlfriend
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @stella26970, shared a short video of how she and her lover both looked when the boyfriend had nothing.
Seconds into the TikTok video, the lady's man came on screen, looking all classy in a better set of clothes as they drove in a car.
Source: Legit.ng