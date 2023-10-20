Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, is in the news again and this time it is not for another cook-a-thon

The Ekiti indigene alleged her pastor Adegoke Jeremiah is after her life and took to Instagram to raise an alarm about it

The young lady spilled some secrets as she vowed to let everything out of the bag after her interview in Lagos

Ekiti indigene, Damilola Adeparusi, known as Chef Dammy, has raised an alarm that her pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah, should be held responsible if anything happens to her.

In a post on her Instagram story on Friday, October 20, Chef Dammy said she was ready to spill everything out, adding that Jeremiah told her to prepare for war.

"I'm ready to let everything out": Chef Dammy vows to expose pastor Adegoke Jeremiah, spills secrets

"I'll be having an interview in Lagos soon. And I'm ready to let everything out once I get back.

"But in case anything happens to me; Adegoke Jeremiah aka Billion Dollars Prophet, hold him responsible, he told me to prepare for war and we are both on it," Dammy's Instagram story read.

Chef Dammy said almost died days ago

In an Instagram post, Chef Dammy said she received countless threats, insults and bullying from her pastor. In her words:

"By the time we are done with you,you will not be able to stand on your feet again"

"This was from the acclaimed "people of God". Among many of the countless insults, curses, threats and bullying.

"Now, I understand the content of 1 Peter 4:17, Surely judgment will begin from the house of God.

"The first time the man of God tried to challenge my God he failed, then he told me to prepare for war."

Dammy added that she has been living in constant fear for her life, alleging "they" tried to destroy her several times as promised.

She said people would have understood better if she died some days ago.

"...I've been in constant fear for my life.

"Countless times they've tried to destroy me as promised, but with God I keep moving as if nothing ever happened.

"Shouldn't we have gotten over this?

"I mean it's 4 months already, guess you will not stop until I stop breathing?

"I'll try to update this piece, while I try to hold unto my peace."

People react to Chef Dammy's new post

omoyemeh_special said:

"You better open up right now without fear, drop the main issue and stop speaking in parables now that you are still breathing. Drop their full names , address and phone number. Stop this parables. I know it’s about the cookathon they forced you to do for days. Speak up."

the_adufeji said:

"Be strong Dammy. Open up when necessary and you will realize that there are people who genuinely care about you. All you just need to do is speak up."

maresty4u said:

"I will advise you stop speaking in parables. Pls speak out now that you can and me tion names too. Plssssss."

acupoftee___e said:

"Please stop speaking in parables , if you’re going through something serious or being threatened , please speak out plainly my dear . We will not loose you in Jesus name."

kingsonofficiall said:

"When things are unbearable and frustrating in your life.. take a deep breath, off your phone, keep off social media and then travel to another state or even country to recover your mental health..."

deegurl01 said:

"Is that pastor threatening you?? If he's the one,I'm assuming that he never had your best interest at hearts and he just pushed you to do the cookathon for his own benefit. Speak up and seek for help."

Chef Dammy set for new cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chef Dammy was set for another cooking marathon.

Dammy's team confirmed this to Legit.ng, saying an application had already been submitted to the Guinness World Records for the new cookathon.

Chef Dammy completed a 120-hour cookathon in Oye-Ekiti, but the exercise was plagued with controversy and criticism.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Dammy's team said a date for the 150-hour cookathon would soon be announced.

