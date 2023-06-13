Fast-rising Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi excited her teeming fans at the venue of her cook-a-thon

The young lady left her cooking and stood at the balcony to greet the fans who gathered in the compound

Chef Dammy is on a daring quest to cook for 120 hours non-stop and has already done 104 hours of cooking

Teeming fans screamed for joy as viral sensation, Chef Dammy, stepped out onto the balcony to greet them.

The Ekiti chef waved slowly and bowed as she acknowledged the cheers and encouragement from fans gathered at the venue of her cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy waved at her fans.

Source: TikTok

The moment Chef Dammy left her cooking to greet her fans was caught on camera and elicited mixed reactions.

Chef Damilola Adeparusi attempts to set a new Guinness cooking record by doing a cook-a-thon for 120 hours.

She has, so far, cooked for more than 104 hours. Her recent video was greeted with mockery by some sections of the media.

Watch the video below:

People criticise Chef Dammy's action

jokekool said:

"Why are you guys just calling Hilda's name, anytime they posted her videos they never called the current world record breakers name."

suzanchika1 said:

"Greeting in d middle of cooking nd Timer ...........But y Ekiti pple be like dis."

Aliyah said:

"Make she resssst hilda is now officially the holder of the record."

Lammy1105 said:

"Make I sha no type Wetin Dey mind for this girl."

jenniferemamegho said:

"You cannot say she breaking a record if she does not follow the rules of the said record. I sha wish her well."

Nwagugbola said:

"Where in the world had she been all these years before Baci? May God protect us from destiny contenders!!!!!"

oaadenekan said:

"Lol at this point, na new record she Dey create sef."

Babygirl said:

"So her timer still dey count as she dey outside so, no cooking."

Chef Dammy offered cook tour in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor had promised Chef Dammy a cooking tour in the US.

Doctor Ayo Arojo's offer comes a day after he announced a donation of N500k to support the young chef.

Announcing the tour offer on Facebook, Dr Ayo looked forward to Dammy starting the process and drummed more support for her.

"Chef Dammy will be invited for a 2-weeks cook tour in the United States. I can't wait for her to start the process! Yayyyyyyy.

"Let us continue to support her," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng