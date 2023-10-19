Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Cross Okonkwo left the show with souvenirs from Biggie's kitchen

In a clip which has gone viral, the reality star unpacked his box and laughed at the fact that the sardines he kept came home with him

Many people guessed they were for Cross' love interest, Kim Oprah, as she told him to bring her sardines

BBNaija star Cross sparked reactions on social media over the tins of sardines he took from Biggie's house.

While unpacking his box from the show in a video, the reality star laughed at the fact that the tins of sardines got home with him.

In his caption for the video, Cross, who is allergic to fish, urged the owner of the sardines to come for them.

In another post on X, formerly Twitter, Cross showed off a list of people he wanted to express gratitude to on stage and lamented that he did not get halfway with it.

Kim Oprah reacts to Cross' list

Cross' love interest, Kim Oprah, made fun of him and noted he could not have gotten through the list.

She also confirmed people's assumption that the sardines belonged to her as she told Cross to bring them to her.

Netizens react to Cross' video

The video generated mixed reactions online as netizens shared different opinions.

pretty_lynder:

"Omor u made the right decision. E small sef, you know how much be sardine?"

notyourmate_:

"You steal Wetin you no fit chop."

@thabelomaanda:

"Shippers, come this side! See wetin i saw. He said Kim my love."

frankynero88:

"Which one is guess what? You intensionally place them there."

house_of_chinny_:

"As long as they are happy, genuinely happy, then it matters to them."

goo_dy.bag:

"If this was Baye’s box, this internet no go contain us…they go say my girl na thief."

collme_cece:

"Kim kept them their.. cross does not eat fish.. he said you know yourself come and collect it."

Mercy reveals Cross showered with Kim for 3 hours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Eke put Cross on the spot after she called him out on being just a friend with ex-housemate Kim Oprah.

Ebuka asked Cross what his deal was with evicted housemate Kim Oprah, and he replied that they were just friends.

The answer didn't go well with Mercy, who decided to chip in some juicy details. She challenged Cross, revealing that he and Kim Oprah showered together for three hours.

