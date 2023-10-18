Nigerian singer Davido and Big Brother Naija reality TV star Phyna's back-and-forth online episodes have taken on a new twist

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the musician denied knowing the Level Up winner after she called him out for liking a post that criticised her fans

The beauty influencer alerted her fans and those who cared to know about her new plans following the DMW boss' assertion about her identity

The heated session between award-winning Nigerian singer Davido and BBNaija Phyna has taken netizens on a long ride.

The reality TV star took to social media to lament over making more money to gain relevance after the DMW boss declared that he doesn't know who she is.

Pyna set to double her hustle after Davido denies knowing her Credit: @unusualphyna, @davido

Source: Instagram

Phyna set to double her hustle

After the DMW boss confessed not knowing who Phyna was, she took to her X page, formerly known as Twitter, to emphasise that her creator in heaven was aware of her existence regardless of any celebrity's take on that.

Phyna, however, noted that it was time to make more money to earn more respect in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

"God know me. Thank you Jesus .

"Make I sha go double my hustle," she wrote.

See her post below

BBNaija Phyna's response to Davido causes massive stir online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@oyinjesutofunmi:

"Dey playy, Davido no know you, tell me how God wan know you?"

bigbaby_chizzy:

"I said it am waiting for Davido to reply her again, since you two no just get sense."

ndidi_amakaa:

"Water full my eyes, But I will be all right."

billionairegirl____:

"This one & fighting unknown forces, 5&6.No be everybody person go know..Wetin dey worry you different from another man own."

official_glory_gee:

"Actually davido lost his son when she won and he was off for months , he probably wasn't interested in bbn and immediately he got back he dropped his album and stated tour shey nah that time he wan use know who be this girl."

