A Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, has been trending online following the announcement of her 120-hour cook-a-thon

In a recent update, a friend of the chef claimed that Dammy's pastor spearheaded her decision to engage in a cook-a-thon

It has also been alleged that the pastor had earlier planned to organise a reality show before switching to a cook-a-thon

A controversy has emerged on social media regarding Nigerian chef, Damilola Adeparusi, and her pastor.

A Twitter user identified as @aminaebele shared photos of a flyer on her page as she revealed how Dammy's pastor intended to create publicity.

Chef Dammy's pastor planned reality show

Source: UGC

According to the flyer she shared, the pastor had originally planned to organise a reality TV show distinct from the popular reality show Big Brother.

In the flyer, the show was dubbed 'the lockdown quest'.

However, he reportedly changed his mind at the last minute and decided to hold a cook-a-thon instead.

The pastor and his team organised the cook-a-thon, which was advertised with a flyer that showed the dates for the event. The event was organized in less than two weeks.

The cook-a-thon is being led by a chef named Dammy, who is from Ekiti state. Dammy is attempting to break the world record for the longest time spent cooking.

Despite the controversy, the cook-a-thon has continued as planned, with Chef Dammy cooking for over 100 hours currently.

The event has gained a lot of attention on social media, with many people tuning in to watch Chef Dammy's attempt to break the world record.

Netizens share their thoughts about chef Dammy's pastor

@Ovivienmary said:

“The fact that Entrepreneur come immediately after Mission says a lot. At first I actually read "Mission entrepreneur" before I saw the demarcation. Nawaoo. God go judge plenty fa.”

@VAgbuje reacted:

“Pastor wan cash out, dammy turn chef overnight.”

@WavyJohn commented:

“Youths in that church must be in danger. Someday we'll hear stories.”

@mildred_ojm said:

“This "pastor" is using the youths of his church to cash out. He is using them for all manner of programs (Christian version of worldly programs) and I won't be surprised if he isn't paying them but telling them to do it for the kingdom.”

@aminaebele said:

“You know, I didn't even think of that! That's probably what they got that apartment for. I initially thought it was their church building or something. Yes, na Dammy dey the flyer. One second she was to do Born-again Big Brother, the next second she was doing Cook-a-thon.”

Moment chef Dammy and her team were not seen at cooking venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian culinary world has been abuzz with excitement as chef Dammy from Ekiti state set out to break Chef Hilda Baci's record of cooking for over 100 hours. However, the chef and her team suddenly left their cooking post, leaving Nigerians wondering where they went to.

A trending video captured the venue empty while the live video session was still ongoing. Nigerians expressed their curiosity about the chef and her team and why they left.

Some netizens claimed the chef got upset. The video was posted TikTok by @greatky, who has been following the cooking marathon with the caption: "Ekiti record breaker and her team don disappear. Only God knows where them go."

