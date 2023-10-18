Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw apparently spoke the minds of many as she pointed out the lackadaisical attitude of her younger colleagues

In a video that caught the attention of many, the Nollywood veteran narrated the ordeal she experienced at the hands of influencer Enioluwa and his friends

Buttressing her point further, she used the famous Bible verse of the 10 pure women to point out the disadvantage of arriving late to an event

Renowned Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has raised concerns among her countrymen regarding the behaviour she encountered from her younger colleagues, termed to be among the Gen Z demographic.

In a video that garnered significant attention, the seasoned actress shared an experience at an event where influencer Enioluwa and Hilda Bacci played prominent roles.

Kate expressed her displeasure at their tardiness, emphasising how they arrived late and then confidently made their way to the front row, seemingly seeking recognition for their late entrance.

To drive her point home, the actress drew on the well-known biblical parable of the ten pure women.

Kate Henshaw's video sparks reactions

pdf_hairs:

"Gen Z people eee. God help us with them o. Coconut head generation."

muse_socials:

"Exactly! Cultivating the habit of arriving early to meetings, appointments, programs, etc is a healthy one! By the way mama, you look for gorgeous ❤️ If "age gracefully" was a person, that would be you."

shes_lavy:

"But she is speaking facts, I’m a Gen Z but I don’t want to fall in that category… what’s not normal, it seems normal to this Gen Z."

maysdessertsng:

"I feel the exact same way about lateness, I can't stand it, I can't understand it either."

samvail__:

"Since I was a kid this woman as been like this. How does she do it? Aging backwards."

blessingnkere:

"I don’t know about others but I find tardiness very disrespectful. If we’re supposed to meet and you make me wait for you when it’s not like you’re paying me, you will never see me again."

Kate Henshaw demands accountability from politicians

Prominent Nollywood diva Kate Henshaw reinstated that Nigerian citizens have the right to hold governments accountable for unmet promises.

The actress maintained that, since politicians offered to serve the country, they must be accountable to the people they govern.

Henshaw stated that this is the right way, since the governed aren't zombies and have expectations of their leaders based on their pledges.

