The team of Chef Damilola Adeparusi has told Legit.ng that she is planning a new cookathon that would last for 150 hours

This is coming after she completed a 120-hour cooking marathon which was plagued with controversy and criticisms

Also, she confirmed to Legit.ng that she would submit evidence of the 120-hour cookathon for the Guinness World Records to review

Chef Damilola Adeparusi is going to do a new cooking marathon which would last for 150 hours, Legit.ng understands.

Dammy's team confirmed this to Legit.ng, saying an application has already been submitted to the Guinness World Records for the new cookathon.

Chef Dammy said she is planning a 150-hour cookathon. Photo credit: Twitter/@spiritwordgm and GWR.

Chef Dammy completed a 120-hour cookathon in Oye-Ekiti, but the exercise was plagued with controversy and criticism.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Dammy's team said a date for the 150-hour cookathon would soon be announced.

Dammy's team confirms she will submit evidence for 120-hour cookathon

Regarding the 120-hour cookathon, Dammy's team confirmed Legit.ng's report that the evidence would be reviewed by the Guinness World Records.

The team said regarding the 120-hour evidence:

"Guinness World Records wants to review it."

The GWR earlier confirmed that it has now received the application for the 120 cookathon after the chef completed the task.

Dammy had earlier failed to submit an application to the records body before setting out to cook in Oye-Ekiti and only did so after.

Dammy criticised by some Nigerians

The Ekiti chef has been accused of being a copycat and bashed for allegedly trying to shine like Hilda Baci who cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Dammy has however debunked the claim, saying she was not cooking to compete with Hilda.

She equally said she did not cook for recognition by the Guinness World Records but did it for her passion for the kitchen.

Hilda Baci named world record holder

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Hilda Baci was named the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cookathon by an individual.

The world record body made the pronouncement on Tuesday, June 13.

According to the GWR, Hilda cooked for 93 hours and 11 minutes to clinch the record.

