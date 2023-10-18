A Nigerian man in the diaspora has been hailed on social media over an incident that transpired in class

His Oyinbo lecturer had asked him to form a group name and give it a motto, to which he replied 'Idan'

The young student's white lecturer's response to his group name and motto left many people in stitches

In a hilarious video, a Nigerian man schooling abroad, Psalms Udoye Abum, caused a stir in class after his Oyinbo lecturer requested that he come up with a group name and motto.

For the group name, Psalms said 'Idan' and used a popular Nigerian slang 'let the poor breathe' as the motto.

The lecturer had a bit of a hard time getting the motto correctly and seemed impressed when he finally did. This is as he exclaimed 'wow' after he heard it.

Nigerians familiar with the meaning of the 'Idan' slang were in stitches after watching the TikTok video.

What Idan means

Idan is a trending Nigerian street slang that connotes supernatural, exceptional, wonder, glamorous and fascinating.

Tribune Online explained that it is a Yoruba word meaning “magic” or “charming''.

Psalms Udoye Abum made netizens laugh

HavilahIfunanya said:

"You're doing well, see how serious all of them are sounding ,na you be the real idan."

Duru Emmanuel said:

"You have represented the kinsmen well… we’re sending you jollof and a beautiful black woman to keep you going."

BERRY said:

"Norms let the poor breath wey we dey use catch cruise go deep if you reason am one or two."

urennatenderlyuzo said:

"Lecturer even talk wow!!!. I dun laugh go jam 2023 Benz."

Mighty said:

"I definitely follow because of this... the lecture be like wow the words deep."

Taemi_tee said:

"I remember one time in class, they told us to form our own type of phobia, we said sapaphobia, they really liked it."

Next of Kins $$ said:

"Who send IDAN go school IDAN no Dey school na school the school IDAN."

