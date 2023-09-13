A viral TikTok video showed a university lecturer canceling a student’s final project chapter

The supervisor seemed to be in a bad mood and did not bother to check each page carefully before crossing it out

Many netizens have advised the student to try again with the same chapter on another day when the tutor is more cheerful

A shocking TikTok video has captured the moment a university lecturer dismissed a student’s hard work on a final year project chapter.

The supervisor appeared to be in a sad mood and did not give any constructive feedback or praise to the student.

The lecturer was devotedly crossing the project. Photo credit: TikTok/itzibrahim00

Source: TikTok

He simply crossed out each page with a red pen without examining them properly.

Many sympathetic netizens have commented on the video and offered some advice to the student.

They suggested that the student should not give up and resubmit the same chapter on a different day when the tutor might be more receptive and friendly.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Peace of mind reacted:

"Reprint it and come and show him at a good time."

Adesuwa said:

"You sure say he even read wetin you write?"

Godsgiftojukwu wrote:

"Speed reader like josh2funny."

RagnarlEE commented:

"He no even dey check am."

Walida commented:

"Nawawo00 the man no dey even read everything."

TBNRFrags:

"My guy no dey read am S, are you sure youU no date the girl wey him dey eye."

Angel:

"Is he even reading it."

