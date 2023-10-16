A video of a salon filled with apprentices has stirred mixed reactions online as they all sang in loud voices

The ladies and their boss, in a sing-song manner, told people to consider their styling work as they offered home service

A few TikTokers praised the ladies' boss for making the workplace fun for them, unlike other bosses

A professional hairdresser with many mentees has made a video showing the moment she and her apprentices had fun at their workplace.

The woman (@kafayatlawal508) assembled them, and they all sang and danced, asking people to consider their styling service.

The apprentices danced and sang in their salon. Photo source: @kafayatlawal508

Source: TikTok

Madam and ladies performed

In Yoruba, they sang:

"Bring work, bring work. We do braiding, we do wigs, we offer home serive."

As some chorused the song using plastic bottles as fake mics, others danced before the camera.

Nigerians who watched their clip had mixed reactions. While some considered their act funny, others said they were unserious for business.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lover girl 200 said:

"My own oga no pass amebo."

Aramide said:

"Customer will come in Jesus name."

Deeyung Art world joked:

"What's the name of ur record label ma?"

Yomide said:

"Na this kain shop dey sweet apprentice to come ,shop go dey hungry you to come everyday."

The mhi said:

"My own oga na too dey send us go home."

MEO said:

"Some Oga na to dey wash clothes and fresh water for them. I like the connection btw boss and apprentices."

Peniel the alaga said:

"Good of you sis, a place of learning should be an environment with lots of fun."

Wuraola said:

"Omo if u go plait hair for here ehn 10min u don finish."

Bello Akeem said:

"But una no dey sell bread i for patronize una oo."

O__T said:

"Who notice those girls put pressure when it get to home service available. Abi nah only me notice nii."

