A young man made a playful video with his pretty oyinbo teacher as they both spoke Mandarin to each other

Many people who did not understand their conversation focused on the friendly disposition of the beautiful teacher

As the Nigerian student played with her braids, many people said that they would love to have her Instagram handle

A young Nigerian man who could speak Chinese had a lovely video with his beautiful oyinbo teacher as they made small talk.

In the cute clip, they both spoke Chinese as the pretty teacher giggled all the while she spoke with her student (@mrchina87).

Beautiful oyinbo teacher smiled

As they conversed, the young man who seemed to have a close relationship with her petted her braids. The student described the lady as a "great teacher."

Many people who reacted to the clip said they would have loved to understand the Mandarin they spoke.

Watch the video below:

Lady married Chinese man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

In the TikTok clip, the cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in the Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) wore a white gown.

Nigerian man celebrated oyinbo lover

In other news, a young Nigerian man, @willchukz, made a very short video to show people the love of his life as he sang along to the song coming out from his car's sound system.

The man panned his camera towards an old oyinbo woman sitting beside him as she smiled at him. The countenance of the man showed that he is happy with his love life.

