A Nigerian man has taken to social media to display a shocking discovery he made in his vicinity

He was about to turn on his generator when he noticed a 'strange' creature beside the machine staring at him

While some people claimed it is a type of owl, others urged him to apply extra caution as it may be a 'witch'

A Nigerian man has stirred reactions on social media over a rare creature he found beside his generator.

Taking to TikTok, the man, @timitrey, shared a video of the creature, saying he was about to put on the generator when he saw it.

The young man said he was scared and cried out for help. In a follow-up video, a bold fellow appeared on the scene and helped to take out the creature.

The creature is a barn owl

A look at the clip showed the creature is a barn owl. According to Barn Owl Trust, barn owls are birds of prey, hunting and catching small mammals.

They have some extraordinary specially adapted characteristics to help them hunt for food at night, such as incredibly sensitive hearing and the ability to see movement with very little light.

Many netizens, however, thought the creature was a 'witch' or something diabolic.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on the 'strange' creature

Kingsley said:

"If na abroad now dem go carry am start de per am but since na naija u no fit trust anything ooo."

DONBABA said:

"Omo this bird is very cost for market.

"We dey call ham 0wiwi."

Ayibatarinelson said:

"Any small thing Jesus Jesus Watin happen????? So owl no fit chill for ur area again??"

THICK ENNY said:

"The way my head swell......I rebuke every evil attack in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

fashipegbenga said:

"That bird go worth 50 million go ask Ola of Lagos."

Vegas said:

"It’s a Barn Owl.. Don’t be scared. It’s just a bird. Probably looking for a safe warm place to lay eggs...just like pigeons do."

Wendy said:

"People saying it’s barn owl,u hardly see owl births during the day this one na winsh of all places na this guy generator."

