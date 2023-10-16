A whopping N35 million is up for grabs by anyone who can authenticate the widespread claims of manhood stealing

This is as an Abuja-based writer, who earlier offered N10 million for anyone who can steal his male organ, has increased his financial reward

The YouTuber revealed the aim of his manhood theft challenge and also disclosed a consequence for native doctors who come forward but eventually fail

Nigerian writer and YouTuber, Kel Armstrong Amobi alias KAA, has increased the financial reward of his manhood theft challenge.

Recall that days ago Kel offered N10 million for any native doctor or fellow who could steal his male organ.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, October 14, Kel announced an improved offer of N35 million, saying no one has come forward yet.

According to him, those who indicated interest never showed up.

Kel speaks on the motive of his manhood theft challenge

The Abuja resident bemoaned how people have suffered untold humiliation, torture, public disgrace, and lost their lives by being accused of taking people's male organs.

He maintained that the purpose of his challenge was to further that stories of male organ theft in the public are all false.

"My aim is to prove that the story of male organ thiefs flying around unchecked are all false. And what better way to do that than to have this challenge?

"Let anyone who can spiritually steal my gbola come forward and steal it and instantly become 35 million Naira richer."

Kel warns of the consequence of failing to steal his manhood

He, however, warned that anyone who volunteers and fails to steal his male organ would receive 50 strokes of horse whips. In his words:

"Remember, I will sign legal consent exonerating you from any wrongdoings, but if you fail, you go collect 50 strokes of hot koboko."

When contacted, Kel told Legit.ng that some people who volunteered for the challenge via message failed to show up.

"...Some just send messages and then run away,'' he said while showing Legit.ng's Victor Duru, a Facebook DM from a prospective volunteer who ran away.

KAA's improved offer stirs reactions

Ngo Larissa said:

"Lots of innocent people have suffered and more will if the truth is not known."

Ekwy Sunny said:

"#Kaa I don talk my own finish, shey u don give mama grand pikins before darling if not, no come suffer person daughter. African wonder e no dey again."

Ekoja Abah Josephine said:

"They are coming once they get the juju, the juju is not ready yet. But boss please be careful with this challenge oooo please I don't think is a good idea, please sir can you quit the challenge because of your life."

Nnadozie Victor Onyemaobi said:

"I'm saying it once again.

"Stealing your manhood is not a big deal for me, I can still and re still it again with no stress at all.

"All I demand is 2k to be added to the one I have to travel from Ohafia and come to Abuja.

"Note: Stilling Your Manhood is quite cheaper than restoring it."

Law Uchenna Chukwu said:

"People who claim their organs disappeared and those who believe them are the same or, at least, almost the same. No much difference."

Source: Legit.ng