A Nigerian couple who have been living in the US for 18 years have finally achieved their dream of becoming American citizens

The couple documented their journey on social media, sharing videos of their preparation for the citizenship test and their joyous celebration after passing it.

They also recounted how they overcame many challenges and obstacles to reach this milestone

They also narrated how they faced many difficulties and hardships along the way.They also narrated how they faced many difficulties and hardships along the way.

Despite these challenges, they never gave up on their dream and persevered with faith and determination.

Their uplifting story has moved many people online, who showered them with praise and congratulations on their achievement and expressed their best wishes for their future in America.

"You fellas should write a book.This brief narrative is too short,,it hides all the agonies and anxieties.I totally understand the struggle! Kudos."

"True description of "If it's meant for you, it will happen at the right time."

