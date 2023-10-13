Nigerian actor Femi Branch drew the attention of Nigerians to a controversial situation going on around Mohbad's family

In a heated video shared on social media, the Nollywood star mentioned that it was all shades of wrong for the late singer's wife and father to collect money from mourners too soon

Speaking further, he revealed the most important thing that the family of the deceased musician should be concerned about

Nigerian actor Femi Branch has directed the minds of mourners towards the wrongdoings of late singer Mohbad's wife and his father.

In a heated session on social media video, the movie star mentioned that it was distasteful for the departed singer's wife and father to accept arms fans while his boldly is still "lying cold on the mortuary.

Actor Femi Branch blows hot at Mohbad's wife and father Credit: @cheif.femibranh, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that Imole's wife and dad should be much more concerned about getting justice for the deceased artist.

In his words:

"As a woman, they k!lled your husband, and as a father, they k!lled your child and what both of you could do was to drop account number for people to donate money. You don't even know the cause of the poor boy's death.

"Were you suffering before he d!ed? Mohbad is lying cold in the mortuary and his father is barbing hair...no one is bothered about him getting justice. Nigerians stop sending money to these people. Everyone is seeing his spirit wandering and crying for justice yet his wife and father are busy collecting money. We are not even near getting justice for him. What kind of nonsense is this?"

See his video below

Netizens react to Femi Branch's observation of Mohbad's wife and dad

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

holy_spireet:

"God bless this man for saying the truth."

fabmum_lifestyle:

"God bless you. If only he was born into a family that genuinely loved him. Family has moved on,we are the ones stucked. Baba be saying he didn't buy a block as if he got signed to mtn or sold out 02 arena. He was surrounded by vultures. Imole,choose a better life in another world."

teeawo1:

"Hmmmmmmm I’m happy someone finally spoke up! I know n understand people have their different ways of mourning but the wickedness and nonchalance Moh’s flesh n blood have displayed on this SM baffles me."

ibrahimkafayatraji__imole:

"I swear they are not mourning , mohmad death pain us more than his family."

bmclothingss:

"I don talk am say na we wey no even sabi Mohbad Dey even shout make Justice prevailcus i no even understand y u go Dey drop Acc nosBaba Moh don even bath up dye hn hair… it is well o."

preciouschidimmaofficial:

"Why hasn’t his wife said anything how are we supposed to get justice when people who are supposed to speak haven’t why? Why is she quite all of a sudden."

oriyomi_ayinke:

"The wife no drop account oooo,Nah Bella drop Liam account."

shubbiesclosette:

"You are right sir because we that are not even blood related seeking for justice while the father is talking on something else. That is another reason why the Nigeria police not taking us."

Actor Femi Branch heaps spiritual curses on Mohbad's Killers

Nigerian actor Femi Branch has held a public online prayer session against those who caused the untimely death of the fast-rising singer Mohbad.

In a viral video, the movie star severely requested God's wrath to fall on those who made life miserable for the deceased.

In the sacred moment, he asked that God use the exhumation of Mohbad's body to expose every one of his enemies.

Source: Legit.ng