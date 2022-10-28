A rich woman based in Abuja has launched a search for a handsome man that will get her pregnant

The woman is willing to reward the qualifying man with N3 million howbeit with some conditions attached to it

Apart from the man being blindfolded during intercourse, she will lodge him till the pregnancy is confirmed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An Abuja woman seeking to have a baby of her own is looking for a fine handsome man to impregnate her.

Social media influencer Uwaoma Susan Joseph shared the woman's request on Facebook with her identity undisclosed.

Illustrative photos of Abuja and a lady. Photo Credit: Peeter Viisimaa, MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

A N3m reward for the lucky man

While the rich woman is offering N3 million to the lucky man, there were some conditions attached to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Susan wrote that the woman said the potential man will be blindfolded during intercourse. He will also be lodged and let go after the pregnancy has been confirmed.

The essence of the blindfolding is to prevent him from coming to look for her and the child later in the future. Susan's post reads:

"Suzy please post for me.

"I need a man that will impregnate me ,handsome and cute..

"He will be blindfolded,he gets in and make love to me and I take in,he will come at my unsafe time,after which I'll pay him off ,the blindfolding is so he won't come looking for me and the child after ,I'll lodge him till I confirm I'm pregnant then he can leave .my location is Abuja all expenses on me .

"Please hide my ID .

"She said pay is 3 Million."

Social media reactions

Bullion Van said:

"If you said she has no bad motive,why can't her go for artificial insemination since she don't want anyone to come claiming the child."

Melodiesofpraise Melly said:

"Nawaoooo.

"Make d person no put u for trouble tomorrow.

"Holding you kpichikom to come and show him his child.

"Make the lady use her hand look for the person.

"Nga dikwa real."

Queen Isaac Emejuru said:

"Blindfold somebody's son till u get pregnant..

"What if you're not the type that takes in quickly, will he be blindfolded for a year or two? What if you didn't get pregnant in d process? Will he still he still be paid for trying ??

"Hanty u never ready to carry belle.."

Godswill Kalu said:

"How I go dey knack person wey I no dey see em face? What if na imbe.c.ile or she carry Koro Koro for her puna. That condition is tough.

"Congratulations to her in advance."

US lady who wants a Nigerian man to spend her life with

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a US lady seeking a Nigerian life partner.

The unidentified lady had released a video on TikTok expressing her desire to have a Nigerian lover.

In a video, the lady gave an update on her search. Taking a selfie on her property, the lady hinted at learning how to make fufu in anticipation of her Nigerian lover.

She reiterated her seriousness, countering claims that her first video that went viral was for clout chasing. The lady admitted that she had been warned about getting scammed by Nigerian men, but expressed the belief that there are still honest persons in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng