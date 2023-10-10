A Nigerian blogger, KAA, has launched a N10 million challenge to prove manhood theft is a mistaken belief

According to him, news of ritualists stealing random men's manhoods were actually well-planned acts by hoodlums to rob people of their valuables

He urged believers of the manhood theft 'treachery' to jump on his challenge and steal his own, but gave out a consequence should they fail

In a bid to prove that there is no truth in manhood theft, a Nigerian writer, KAA, has rolled out a N10 million challenge.

KAA disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, October 9, describing the recent news about people's manhoods being stolen as fallacies.

While arguing that no one has been able to come forward to prove his manhood was stolen, KAA claimed the manhood theft thing is a planned work by hoodlums.

KAA says hoodlums engineer the manhood theft story to deceive unsuspecting people

According to KAA, hoodlums pick out their victim and send one of their own to have a sort of body contact or squabble with the unsuspecting target.

Then the hoodlums' cohort would begin to scream that the unsuspecting victim has stolen his manhood. He said the hoodlums would then rush out and rob the person in the process of beating him up. He explained:

"Bunch of hoodlums hangs around and picks their victim. The victim must be someone they believe would have some valuables.

"Then they send one of their own.

"He would walk in the direction of the picked victim and ensure they have body contact or some sort of squabble.

"And then this hoodlum would begin to scream that the unsuspecting victim has just stolen his John Thomas.

"Immediately, the rest of the gang who were hitherto hanging around, would rush out and begin to beat up the innocent victim and in that commotion, steal all his valuables.

"And the news would spread that a man was caught after he stole someone’s J.T."

KAA said there would be consequences

On his N10 million challenge, KAA said his manhood would be used for the challenge but warned that if one comes forward and is unable to steal it, then the fellow would 'collect flogging.'

"So, you have an opportunity to magically steal a big J.T. for your rituals.

"And earn extra 10M

"And no one will hold you for any wrongdoings.

"Sweet offer. If it interests you, let me know via the email on my bio.

"Don’t argue. Just take up the offer. Note that if you take up the offer and fail, you go collect flogging eh," he wrote.

KAA's N10m challenge got people talking

Joel Obi said:

"It is real. It has happened to someone very close to me ,...I never believed it before until that particular day it happened to my friend ...it wasn't a small matter. It's real oooo."

Ajayi Samuel said:

"KAA, don't play with that bro, someone very close to me have experience that before, his J.T cannot stand again, after picking money on the floor, it take a week with serious prayer before it was restored.

"Science and spirituals are two different things bro."

Ugochukwu Samuel said:

"This man honestly, I have never believe such story. How dem go steal your J.T you no remove trouser make we see say true true your J.T don comot?"

Abene Happiness said:

"Nobody is accepting his own has lost everyone believing was a witness.

"Please where are the victims.

"People just believe in so many rubbish."

Mgbii Antoni Chukwuemeka said:

"Oga no be to dey blow big grammar.

"Dat E-mail na long process, just send me your location...

"The ten million Naira too much, just give me Three million Naira and if your preeq no disappear make I know Wetin cause am."

Onyebuchi Kingsley Okezie said:

"This one no believe say magic exist, make you just waka come Ijebu igbo make you see wetin pass your eye. God dey and jazz dey."

Mob lynch cyclist in Abuja over 'missing' manhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mob had lynched a cyclist over a passenger's 'missing' manhood.

As reported by Daily Trust, a witness, Ibrahim Musa, said the sad incident happened around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Musa explained that the cyclist picked up the passenger from Old Karu heading to Nyanya. He added that the passenger raised an alarm that his manhood had disappeared shortly after he alighted from the bike.

