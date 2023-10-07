Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the recent mob attack on a suspect alleged to have stolen the manhood of another person in Abuja

It was gathered that the yet-to-be-identified suspect was rescued by some police officers who were nearby at the scene of the incident

Meanwhile, the FCT police command had earlier confirmed the arrest and prosecution of 14 persons alleged to have raised the alarm of manhood theft

FCT, Abuja - Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged stealing of 'manhood' in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Senator Sani reacted via an X post on Saturday, October 7, noting that the frequent lynching of suspected manhood thieves was unruly.

His reaction is on the heels of the incident that transpired in the Abuja satellite area of Dei Dei, where an angry mob attacked a police officer of the Gwagwa police division.

It was gathered when some police officers went to rescue a man identified as Mubarak, who was almost lynched over an allegation of manhood disappearance.

According to Punch, the yet-to-be-identified man raised the alarm when he noticed the disappearance of his manhood after coming in close contact with Mubarak.

In his reaction via X, Senator Sani wrote:

"The claim of Manhood stealing is becoming rampant in Abuja and the lawlessness is when the accused or wrongly accused are lynched by a mob.There is no scientific basis behind such claims.It’s simply magicians at work."

Police arrest 14 mob suspects

Before the Dei Dei incident, the police announced that it had begun the prosecution of 14 suspects for giving false information and inciting public disturbance through the alleged disappearance of manhood in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCT commissioner of police, Haruna Garba, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said they had recorded over 10 cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by angry youths.

According to Leadership, he said:

"I want to reiterate my commitment and willingness to always work with you to defeat crime in the Federal Capital Territory.”

