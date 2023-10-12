After eight years of living abroad, a Nigerian nurse returns to her homeland with joy and excitement

She shares her journey back to Nigeria in a TikTok video, where she reveals the items she packed for her trip

Despite the economic challenges in Nigeria, the nurse is happy to reunite with her family and friends

A young Nigerian lady, who works as a registered nurse in the UK, has decided to leave behind her life abroad and return to her homeland after eight years.

She captures her emotional journey back to Nigeria in a TikTok video, showcasing the various items she has prepared for her trip, such as clothes, shoes, bags, and gifts.

Nigerian lady who is nurse in UK goes back to homeland. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyin_kaz

Source: TikTok

The nurse expresses her happiness and excitement about reuniting with her family and friends in Nigeria, despite the economic challenges that the country faces.

She says she is looking forward to experiencing the culture, food, and music of her native land again.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QueenisA0 reacted:

"I always wanted to go to Nigeria I wish you a safe flight."

Raphael said:

"8 yrs!! I'm happy you're excited 63. I'm gonna follow, to see your holiday videos. Welcome home."

Sylvia wrote:

"Immodium was so smart. I could barely keep anything down when I was in Nigeria."

lyndaohhh:

"Ok this video is super helpful. Getting air tags, that medication and the weight thingy you Used. Where did you get that from?"

Sarah also commented:

"Ahhh i'm so excited for youu."

User6484748492839:

"I don't know if I can do that .. 8yrs is so long .. 1ve been to nigeria twice within 2yrs abroad."

GoodVibez:

"Do they request for permit to travel at the airport."

Source: Legit.ng