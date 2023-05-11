A heartbreaking story of a young man who experienced severe heartbreak has gotten netizens emotional

The young man was studying in the United Kingdom and had a girlfriend back home whom he planned to propose to

After returning home to propose, he discovered she already has a child with her ex-lover

A Nigerian man has joined a host of others to share his painful heartbreak experience with a woman he desired to propose to.

The young man with the Twitter handle @pascalinho4ever revealed how he found out that his girlfriend secretly returned to her ex.

He travelled to the United Kingdom and had a girlfriend back home in Nigeria whom he was going to marry when he returned.

After one year, he came back to Nigeria intending to propose to her as he returned.

Sadly, on the day he invited her to come to his house to have a heart-to-heart talk, she used it as an opportunity to tell him that she went back to her ex while he was in the United Kingdom.

She had hooked up with her ex-boyfriend and also got pregnant for him. This all happened in under a year.

The most painful part was that she never told him about the child whenever they communicated before. His tweet read:

"Coming back to from UK to propose to my girlfriend, only to find out she already had a child for her ex just within a year. I have our chat on my phone, she kept it as secret to me until I came bk to NIGERIA.

"That fateful day, I called her so we can have heart to heart discussion, she broke the news to me My life changed from that day 18th December 2022, the child was born on my birthday, 12th May."

Social media reactions

@adeotob commented:

"Thank God it happened it was best suited to happen, cos what if u were out there hustling and at the same time investment on her believing u hav one vigin Mary back home. Hmm, honestly, it could have been worse but God love you more. You will be fine bruh."

@Dcore_clothier said:

"Hope they didn't name the child after you."

@Still_immune94 wrote:

Dam. My apologies, my man."

@OrimoloyeAlex said:

"Them must name the child after you oh. Like Bidemi."

@Azeezat Durojaiye exclaimed:

"Wow!"

@iamdudekoko. wrote:

"Your story self shock agba."

@Victor EF commented:

"OMG So sorry man. Looking at the bright side, na stray bullet you dodge o, cos you'd have married a cheat."

@iamJohnwinner exclaimed:

"Omo!"

@Oluwatoyin commented:

"So sorry about this. Dam!"

@momlaraO wrote:

"Tai! Welcome back shock Pele obinrin."

@JahFirstSon wrote:

"This right here! Don't ever try it or else you're taking her along."

@adekoyejo_seun commented:

"Sorry about that."

@_roukye. exclaimed:

"Chisos!"

@onwu_gids wrote:

"You were not informed too?"

