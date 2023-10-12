A woman who had been apart from her husband, who relocated to America seven years ago, finally joined him

The wife suggested that embassy issues had been one of the reasons they had stayed apart for that long

Many people wondered how both married partners coped during the years as some said something must be wrong

A Nigerian woman who had not seen her husband for seven years since he relocated abroad has made a video about their reunion.

The lady (@ololadecreamy) smiled while aboard a flight as she showed how excited she was to take the US trip.

The woman rejoiced during her flight to the US.

Source: TikTok

Husband joined wife abroad

Looking so young and beautiful, many people wondered how she had been able to cope without her husband for many years.

Some Nigerians in her video's comment section even said that her husband probably had another family abroad.

The woman shared another TikTok clip showing the man hugging her at the airport. She hinted that immigration issues kept them apart.

Watch the video below:

Kings & Queens Prints said:

"So una no knack for 7yrs."

Babsonovic said:

"Trust me there’s another wife with kids . Just dey play."

MsBibi said:

"7 years? Omg! Can never be me! I did 1year and 5months and it was hell. You try! Congratulations."

Amazing _xoxo reasoned:

"Y’all do realize 7 years apart isn’t the same as not seeing for 7 years right?"

Bishop Agaji said:

"Married for 7 years? why are u looking 23 though."

chiamaka said:

"Congratulations, only those in this situation will understand better. USA embassy can frustrate some one honestly."

The woman agreed:

"I’m telling you."

Zed_Agubata said:

"Lagos Abuja..long distance... US—nigeria going to see my husband after 7 years."

king said:

"7 years apart. Both of you are not serious."

Laura said:

"All the best sis, do more videos for us when u get there, can’t even imagine how hard it must have been for u."

Man and family relocate to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man narrated how a family man sold his supermarket in Lagos state for N40m because he wanted to relocate his wife and kids to Canada.

Despite everything he had done for his family, the man revealed his wife later betrayed him and disrespected him.

