A Nigerian man has promised to offer scholarship to any female student who scored over 320 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

Another criterion for securing the scholarship is that the youngster must be in need of dire help with no form of assistance available

Some netizens have taken turns to refer their loved ones or friends to get a chance to secure the scholarship

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian man, Alex Onyia, has announced his decision to offer scholarship to any student who meets his criteria.

In a post, he listed the requirements the student must meet to be able to secure the scholarship.

The applicant must score above 320 in UTME Photo credit: @winexviv/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Man shares minimum score for scholarship

According to Onyia, whoever would get the scholarship must be a female with an aggregate score of over 320 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He further stated that the girl must be in a desperate need for help with no means of assistance from her family.

Onyia said he's ready to pay her school fees, accommodation, text books and monthly upkeep until she's done with school.

In his words:

"I’m still looking for a girl who scored above 320 in JAMB and obviously can’t afford to continue her education to the university. I will offer her full scholarship which includes School fees, accommodation, text books and monthly upkeep.

"Kindly recommend or share so that the right person can see it. I have already gotten the male which is Idris and will support him through the education journey."

Reactions as man announces scholarship for UTME candidate

Nigerians stormed his comments section to give recommendations.

Pshegs said:

"My niece scored 343. Game on?"

Chinonso Eze commented:

"The way you dey carry education matter for head, if our government can put just 10% of this your energy, the crime rate in this country will reduce drastically."

Chimezie Francis reacted:

"This very kind of you, we will spread the news."

Ifeanyi reacted:

"Pls bro Anytime ur around pls I will like come see u in person to tap this anointing from u no be only pastors get anointing."

Victoria added:

"This is great, having Interest in the education of this new generation, unlike our beautiful government. More blessings."

See the post below:

Lady bags fully-funded scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got a fully-funded scholarship to study for her PhD at Claremont Graduate University, USA.

The lady, Vee Kativhu, posted photos showing when she relocated from Oxford, UK, to the United States of America.

Source: Legit.ng