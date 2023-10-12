Global site navigation

"Think Before Tapping": Mum Who Gave Birth to 5 Kids Shows the Struggle of Raising Them
People

"Think Before Tapping": Mum Who Gave Birth to 5 Kids Shows the Struggle of Raising Them

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A viral TikTok video shows the struggles of a young Nigerian mum who had quintuplets
  • The video captures the challenges of raising five babies at once as the mum tries to soothe them all, but some keep crying and disturbing the others
  • The quintuplet mum warns others to be careful what they wish for, as not everything that looks good is easy to handle

A TikTok video has gone viral, showing the daily struggles of a young Nigerian mum who gave birth to five babies simultaneously.

The video reveals the enormous challenges of raising quintuplets, as the mum attempts to calm them all down but some of them keep wailing and waking up the others.

Photo of mother quintuplets
Mother shows challenges of quintuplet. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidinmaamaechi34
Source: TikTok

The mum of the five adorable babies also shares a word of caution to others who might envy her situation, saying that not everything that looks good is easy to cope with.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Loreen Tatenda Tanga reacted:

"Imagine if they start crying same time Shaii l'l cry too with them."

Golden vibe said:

"School fees everywhere."

User6383u4838383 wrote:

"Please what did you eat so I stop eating it."

Elems lam:

"Sleepless nights for 5 years."

Dara:

"I want this grace I don't want rest I need their disturbances."

Majesty commented:

"Dear God, we tank u for bringing this babies safely into this world, May u protect them, bless them, Give them good health, strength and stamina."

Sheebah's Plug:

"Which position did u do I stop. Using it."

Zaq man:

"Pampers 3 billion."

Chidimma Amaechi:

"Humm my dear no go that side na only God go understand what am passing through."

Blackie:

"Day see school fees receipts evervwhere the lord is your strength."

Final year student who gave birth to quintuplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mum who welcomed a set of quintuplets has revealed her children's faces.

The lady, Oluomachi Nwojo, posted a video on her TikTok handle to show off the children to the world.

News went rife in October 2022 after she gave birth to the babies as a final-year student at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Source: Legit.ng

