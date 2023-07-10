A Nigerian man who is based abroad changed the life of his friend when he saw the dirty apartment he was living

The man repainted his room walls, replaced some gadgets in his home, bought a bed, and promised to do more

Nigerians who saw the kind gesture prayed for the abroad-based man for pulling his friend out of poverty

A young Nigerian man who lives abroad said that one day, his friend called him and lamented his condition. He asked him how he can live well, and his life is bad.

The abroad-based man said he was shocked at the low living condition of his friend when he came back to Nigeria.

Making a video about it, he filmed around the apartment, showing how his loads and his family's were crammed into a very tiny space.

The man took out all the load and repainted the house. He bought him a new mattress and gave him new flooring. He told people he would do more to improve his friend's life.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NjikeNjike said:

"I scattered my friend house rebuild it within 3month to do his mother burial. you did well."

Elha_ayirebi said:

"God richly bless you."

j.soso22 23 said:

"God bless you."

Bhadboi Richie said:

"Bro you really tried you good friend."

lady koi koi said:

"U are doing well, may God bless you richly."

Sandy's Home Essentials said:

"God bless you, you really did well."

brisl_service_company said:

"You did well....God will never forget you."

ozalawal said:

"It's like dream when I c or hear people do such for their friend guy continue to bless God ok."

yankybf said:

"Bro abeg arrange better monetary for him to start better business."

prettyoge90(voltage team) said:

"God will continue to bless you boss. you too much."

omawunmiomagbemi said:

"Thank you bros God bless you."

joyimade739 said:

"God bless you for doing this may God send you help and helpers when you need help in Jesus mighty name amen."

Nigerian based in Germany built home for family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @akubigbrazil, who is based abroad, shared a video of how he pulled down the mud house of his family in the village and put three houses in its place.

Celebrating the achievement on TikTok, the man's clip captured what the old house looked like. Many people gathered around to watch as a borehole was dug before the building projects started.

Lady in Germany sent money to boyfriend

In other news, a Nigerian woman who had been sending money home from Germany realised that the man she was hoping to marry used the sum to marry another woman.

The woman said the money was for him to build a house for them. In a video shared by @user3391188982155, the lady could not stop crying.

Source: Legit.ng