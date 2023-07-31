President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, is worried by the influx of hoodlums and thieves into the National Assembly complex

Akpabio said federal lawmakers presently feel threatened by the presence of these hoodlums, who often get involved in thefts

The main NASS complex has been under renovation for months and is not expected to be completed until August

FCT, Abuja - The president of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has raised the alarm over thefts suffered by members of the 10th National Assembly (NASS).

Akpabio lamented that hoodlums were invading the NASS complex to harass and steal lawmakers’ phones and valuables, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Akpabio cries out over theft on NASS premises

The Nigerian number three citizen stated that his colleagues now feel threatened by the hoodlums’ presence.

A report by Arise Television on Monday, July 31, quoted Akpabio as saying individuals who have no business in the National Assembly premises loiter all over the Senate and House of Representatives wings, begging and constituting a security breach.

Akpabio spoke when he received in audience members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), who paid a courtesy call on him at the NASS complex in Abuja, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“We are aware that the entire complex is under renovation. We must also look after the environment. It is not all about the staff, we will like to see a cleaner environment and a secure complex.

“A lot of senators have lost their telephones because of the influx of people into the complex.”

