Singer Skales has taken to social media to call out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after some of its men showed up at his house

In several posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Shake Body crooner revealed he was oppressed with guns in front of his family and staff

Skales said the men disclosed they were carrying out routine checks and ended up destroying his properties

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales has taken to social media with several posts cursing the EFCC in its entirety.

This comes after the singer claimed on X, formerly Twitter that men from the agency showed up during the night at his home for what they called a routine check.

Stating that he is not a criminal and has never done fraud in his life, Skales said he was oppressed with guns in front of his daughter, wife and staff.

The singer laid curses on the agency, noting that he had just returned from an event and tried to put his daughter to sleep before the fiasco.

Skales claimed his properties were also destroyed.

"God go purnish una @officialEFCC. I am not a criminal , I have never don fraud in my life , you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staffs. you will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re efcc staff! You will always be a failure."

"So U guys now carry out routine checks @officialEFCC ON FOLKS?Na una staff talk am. for all U made my family go thru this night”my new born & her mom. I hate U @officialEFCC. U will fail in whatever the works of ur hands do..success will nevA be URS. I’ll always speak against U."

Netizens react to Skales' post

The singer's post drew sympathy from netizens and most of them joined him in calling out EFCC.

@chukkysmiles_:

"Be wary of your neighbors, I’m sure na them give them silly intel. Sorry about this bro."

@SeunAyo_:

"It’s just so annoying sometimes how security operatives operate. You get intel? Fine it’s normal but why in the night fgs. What happened to anonymously investigating the alleged suspect chai ‍♂️"

@lecrvm:

"These harassments are not it at all."

@Spend0Gustav0:

"It be why it's not even in my plans to relocate back to naija, even to go on holidays person go still dey fear."

@unkleib:

"Sorry you and your family had to go through this, the sad and annoying part is sometimes they break roofs and damage properties to invade peoples privacy like thieves in the middle of night."

@Roodie77:

"How many politicians have they ever invaded this way ? Very useless organization,idk why they can’t scrap the useless organization and create another one."

@DripxHalcy:

"How do they even do their arrest or something? I thought a law enforcement agency is supposed to make a thorough intelligent investigation and have all evidence before proceeding for arrest?"

