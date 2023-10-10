Tragedy struck in the Nyanya area of Abuja after a commercial cyclist, simply identified as Yahuza, was lynched to death

The deceased was reportedly attacked by an angry mob after his passenger raised an alarm that his manhood was missing

It was gathered that security men arrived at the scene after the cyclist was taken to the hospital where he passed on

Abuja, Nyaya - An angry mob has lynched a commercial cyclist, simply identified as Yahuza, over the alleged ‘missing’ manhood of his passenger at Nyanya in Abuja.

As reported by Daily Trust, a witness, Ibrahim Musa, said the sad incident happened around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Cyclist lynched over 'missing' passenger's manhood in Abuja

Source: Facebook

Musa explained that the cyclist picked up the passenger from Old Karu heading to Nyanya but shortly after the passenger alighted from the bike raised an alarm that his manhood had disappeared.

The eyewitness said the alarm attracted the attention of some people, who descended on the cyclist with sticks and other harmful objects.

He added that the cyclist was later rescued some passersby took him to a nearby hospital.

Musa further stated that the passenger was also taken to a hospital in Nyanya to confirm his claim of losing his manhood.

“Unfortunately, the cyclist later died at the hospital he was taken to before security men arrived at the scene.”

Missing manhood are false alarm

The FCT police spokeswoman, SP Adeh Josephine, said all the cases of missing manhood were false alarms.

Adeh disclosed that many people had been charged in court on such allegations

The police PRO said:

“The CP has been urging residents to promptly report such cases to the police station as it is criminal to engage in jungle justice; those found culpable will face strict legal consequences.”

Shehu Sani reacts to alleged ‘manhood stealing’ in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the alleged stealing of 'manhood' in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Senator Sani reacted via an X post on Saturday, October 7, noting that the frequent lynching of suspected manhood thieves was unruly.

His reaction is on the heels of the incident that transpired in the Abuja satellite area of Dei Dei, where an angry mob attacked a police officer of the Gwagwa police division.

Woman roasts her husband's manhood in Ekiti

Also, Legit.ng reported that in 2015 the Ekiti state police command paraded a woman, Bukola Ogidiolu, who allegedly poured petrol on her husband, Abimbola, and set him ablaze destroying his private parts in the process.

36-year-old Bukola claimed that she had a disagreement with her husband over his alleged nonchalant attitude to her failure to conceive since their marriage over three years ago.

