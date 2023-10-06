A 28-year-old former millionaire has shared some lessons she learnt in life since losing over N10 million

The lady, who made money through forex, blamed her financial misfortunes on costly money mistakes

She said she is starting all over again after conquering depression and spoke on the importance of discipline

A Nigerian lady who lost over N10 million in 2021 has opened up on the lessons life taught her.

In an educative but emotional TikTok post, the former millionaire said she moved to Lagos in 2020 and eventually made millions doing forex.

She lost over N10 million. Photo Credit: @yourclarityjourney

Source: TikTok

Lessons she learnt

The 28-year-old, from a humble background, said, in a video, that she began to live large and made some costly money mistakes after making over N10 million.

She slid into depression but is now coming out of it and ready to get back to the top. On lessons she learned, the young lady said discipline is what keeps one in the game and not knowledge or skill.

She added that one can be up today and down tomorrow, adding that one needs to be always prepared.

The former millionaire also highlighted the importance of acquiring a skill early in life, saying learning one now is not too late.

Watch the video below:

Her story got people talking

user3045721576819 said:

"You will come back up more than you ever thought you would. your post is full of strength. Bless up!"

John Chidera said:

"U will be get back up even better, the money left not the brains that made them. how beautiful is that."

micheal Gerrard said:

"Made first 3m in 2020 , buy landed property of half the price and the remaining half on comfort and failed businesses, my property should worth 3m."

Jaywurld said:

"Chaiii this is just me I made more than 10m now I don’t have up to a million."

Hannah’s Thoughts said:

"You are an illuminating star! you got this! the latter will superceed the former! rooting for u!!❤️The sky is the starting point I promise!"

Dinma said:

"Funny how lots of people are going through the same thing you’re going through, it’s a phase, we will overcome."

