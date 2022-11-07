A Nigerian man has narrated how he got broke after holding his wedding in an extravagant fashion

The young man said he made the great mistake of his life by using his business money to fund his wedding

Reacting to the video, social media users sympathised with him and assured him that he will get back on his feet

A Nigerian man has opened up about the greatest mistake he made in his life.

The married man who used to earn millions monthly said he took a bad decision to use huge money from his business to fund his wedding.

According to him, his business was booming to the point that friends decided to invest their money in it.

Sadly, after they invested, the business began to crash and he had already set a date for his wedding.

Instead of paying off the people he owed, he was hell-bent on holding a lavish wedding, thinking that all losses will be recovered after the wedding.

Sadly, this was not the case as he wasn't able to get back on his feet, and this made him go broke and into severe debt.

Social media reactions

Enabelokoye said:

"I'm looking at the comments and seeing a lot of people saying it's not true. Don't expect people to dress to kill before you believe they have made it. I've never seen Elon musk wear anything more than a t-shirt or suit. No bling bling. Our people should stop sizing people's wealth by what they wear please."

Emillee238 wrote:

"Why person go Dey make $10,000 and he be like this ? lol this one wey be like person wey never see money before for him life."

Gafar9951 said:

"Your making 1m monthly for how many months or years? I was wondering if you spend 2m on wedding how would that affect you if you have made 1m for one and half year in every month."

Nicebobby101 stated:

"But the guy doesn’t look like someone that makes such money. Money no dey lie, no matter how low key u want to keep yourself. This is reality no be insult."

Emcologistics reacted:

"If u know u can mk this money from freelancing, why bother going into the other business that u even need to borrow money to invest? Abeg tell people that u want them to come and buy some pdf u downloaded on the internet about freelancer and stop the pity and/or the motivational talks behind your marketing."

Watch video below:

