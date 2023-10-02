A doting mother has shared a heartwarming video of her little son staring at her after waking from sleep

In the trending video, the cute baby was seen staring at his mother with his gorgeous big eyeballs

Netizens were charmed by the video and they complimented the baby's cuteness and beautiful eyes

A TikTok video shared by a mother @lovelynique26 captured a precious and unexpected moment with her baby.

The lovely video showed her beautiful baby staring at her with a gaze full of love and curiosity.

The little boy stared at mum with his gorgeous eyes Photo credit: @lovelynique26/TikTok.

The caption of the video read,

"Woke up to him staring at me had to record it."

Video of baby staring at mum goes viral

The video gained attention, with netizens flooding the comments section with compliments and expressions of adoration.

Many couldn't help but gush over how cute Lovelynique's baby is, they also remarked on the child's irresistible charm.

Reactions trail video of boy with gorgeous eyes

Many netizens took notice of the child's beautiful eyes and made sure to mention them in their comments.

@zacara said:

“LMFAOO the lil hand reach he so cutee.”

@nadiaelainee reacted:

“His eyesss omg.”

@Shandaa said:

“Lmao my baby would be playing drums on my face, he is too cute.”

@Whyuse said:

“This is so cute.”

@Taylor Couture said:

“At least he was nice about it with his cute self with the soft wake-up.”

@corrie commented:

“He's too cutee.”

@POLO said:

“It's the eyes for me.”

@BigTee commented:

“I know my, months of the Year.”

@zacarag reacted:

Watch the video below:

