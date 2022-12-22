A handsome little boy who is specially created with a pair of beautiful blue eyes is currently trending on TikTok

TikTok user, Kingbygone posted the video of the handsome boy, saying he met the kid in the village of Jejeti

As of the last count, the video has gathered as much as 1.2 million views, 130k likes and more than 7k comments from fans and admirers

A boy from the village of Jejeti has gone viral on TikTok because of his beautiful blue eyes.

The video of the handsome little chap was captured and posted on TikTok by a user named Kingbygone.

The little boy with rare blue eyes has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@kingbygone.

Source: UGC

In the video, the boy's rare blue eyes became noticeable when he stared directly into the camera.

The boy's eyes looked so cute and even larger than normal because of the blue colour. Apart from his eyes, his shiny black skin completes his cuteness and makes him handsome.

TikTok users are having a field day in the comment section as they showered the kid with admiration.

As of Thursday, December 22, the boy's video has raked in as much as 1.2 million views and 130k likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise little boy with blue eyes

@Aj said:

"Star child."

@JetRay said:

"He came to this world with a different thing maybe he must see things spiritually. God is great."

@FranBel LoV commented:

"Waakye special dey. But brother man wants nkwan aduane."

@SauceySuzzz said:

"He is amazing."

@victoriavictorios reacted:

"Blue eyes cute boy."

@Michy said:

"Meanwhile he wanna know if you got games on your phone."

@crystalhall2511 said:

"That black and blue together looks awesome."

@Baba said:

"He is a great person, the parents should take good care."

@sode256 said:

"There’s one next to my house. A girl."

@mLona commented:

"I think he is beautiful."

