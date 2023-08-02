A stunning little girl with a unique pair of eyes has caught the attention of several netizens on social media

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the beautiful baby displayed her eyes which looked so bright and big

Reacting to the video, netizens stormed the comments section to shower praises on the little girl whose beauty was truly remarkable

A beautiful baby girl with stunning eyes has taken Instagram by storm after her video surfaced on the app

The baby, who was shared on the Instagram page @kids.vidz, stared at the camera with an intense gaze that captivated netizens.

The baby's striking eyes and big black eyeballs caught the attention of many netizens who couldn't resist her beauty.

Stunned netizens commented on how beautiful the baby was and how her eyes seemed to sparkle in the video.

Reactions as baby's unique eyes stuns netizens

The post has gone viral on social media with many people sharing it and commenting on the baby's beauty.

@msdebbie629 said:

“The most Beautiful eyes I ever have seen!”

@isobelrh7 commented:

“What a gorgeous Baby her eyes stunning.”

@bmspeaches commented:

“Omg she got sum Eyes on her!”

@edineiasilvacout reacted:

“Wow she looks like a doll! beautiful.”

@1025_ mba_saileshkumari said:

“Wow eyes and lips cute.”

@ross94952 reacted:

“What a beautiful and charming eyes.”

@rubyangeliocampo said:

“Such captivating eyes!”

@fabiofares reacted:

“@marcellapantoja19 look how cute baby! What a huge eyes.”

@lucidelgado69 reacted:

“What beautiful tangrand eyes precious baby.”

@carmeladiginosa said:

“Beautiful.”

@inehiko1996 said:

“She's so cute with her big eyes.”

Watch the video below:

Cute little boy with big eyes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy has melted the hearts of many after his video surfaced on video sharing app TikTok. In the video, the little boy, whose name is Khyson, claimed he was suffering from short-term memory loss.

One outstanding thing about his physical appearance is that he is a beautiful child with big white eyes. The eyes are very captivating. His melanin skin was also bright and shiny with an ebony glow.

His hair is quite long, dark and wavy. In the video, he was mouthing some words: "Hi, my name is Khyson, and I suffer from short-term memory loss."

