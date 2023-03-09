A cute video of a beautiful toddler flaunting his full hair on popular app, TikTok, has caused a frenzy

The video also showed the toddler's big and beautiful eyeballs which many netizens found adorable

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many wishing to birth babies with such cuteness

A cute little boy has melted the hearts of many after his video surfaced on video sharing app, TikTok.

In the video, the little boy whose name is Khyson claimed he was suffering from short-term memory loss.

Little boy with big eyes and full hair Photo Credit: @khyson.elias

Source: TikTok

One thing that was outstanding about his physical appearance was the fact that he is a beautiful child with big white eyes.

The eyes are so huge but very captivating. His melanin skin was also bright and shiny with an ebony glow. His hair is quite long, dark and wavy.

In the video, he was mouthing some words:

"Hi, my name is Khyson and I suffer from short-term memory loss."

Social media reactions

Watch the video below:

Cute little girl with full hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful little girl has gone viral on TikTok because of her beauty and how long her hair is. In the video posted by @itz.lahnie, the girl was shown wearing a brightly coloured gown and she was sitting on a chair.

She first smiled to the camera in a lovely way, showing her two milk teeth. With the way she blinked her eyes, many people would think she was an adult.

The video has since gone viral and it is making many people to have baby fever. Many people have prayed that their children would be as beautiful as the girl.

Source: Legit.ng