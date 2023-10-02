A hairdresser has shared a video of the hairstyle she made for Nigerian singer Mohbad before he sadly passed away

The late singer died on the 12th day of September leaving Nigerians mourning and demanding justice

The hairdresser's video has now added more zeal for Nigerians who already vowed to get justice for the singer

A Nigerian hairdresser with the handle @khats_hairmpire on TikTok has remembered the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

She shared a heartbreaking video revealing the hairstyle she created the last time she visited Mohbad.

Hairdresser shares her last moment with Mohbad Photo credit: @khats_hairmpire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video, captioned "POV: I made Mohbad's hair" displayed her talent and dedication in styling his hair.

Hairdresser thankful to have met Mohbad

In her caption, she expressed gratitude for having the opportunity to see the singer and give him a new look with her craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The emotional video showed her plaiting zigzag braids on the singer who sadly lost his life weeks later.

"Glad we crossed paths", she said.

Netizens mourn the loss of Mohbad

Following the release of the TikTok video, numerous netizens took to the comments section to express their profound sorrow and anguish over Mohbad's tragic demise.

The news of his passing on September 12th deeply affected fans and music enthusiasts alike.

@De -black girl commented:

“Na this his cute head dem bend for casket and come cut for autopsy abi this world really full of wickedness.”

@DrZhullie commented:

“This was his last hairstyle ryt?”

@Hardesola said:

“So this fine guy don dey grave it hurt.”

@JULES reacted:

“Each photo or videos of him breaks my heart 8 wondering what the wife will be going thru.”

@mbons22 said:

“We are only here for a season, spread the love and light.”

@Bouquez_signature said:

“My heart bleeds so bad anytime I see Moh's pictures or videos.”

@mi- vida reacted:

“My heart is broken.”

@Lizzie said:

“My heart breaks anytime I see post about him.”

@I AM ADESE said:

“Nah ikd u self Dey make dem pack u for station.”

@razinataliyu said:

“Justice for mohbad.”

@yettyAgorashi reacted:

“Fine hair fine hair but na the hair he Carry enter grave.”

Watch the video below:

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said: "Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply. I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

Source: Legit.ng