A Nigerian lady has shared the heartwarming transformation of her and her father after many years

In the "before" photo, her father carried her as a baby, while the "after" photo showed them sitting side by side

Netizens quickly commended her father's youthful appearance, with many mistaking him for her elder brother

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

A young-looking man and his daughter have warmed hearts with their before and after photos.

A lady on TikTok with the handle @lorainezahoui0 shared pictures that captured the bond existing between her and her doting father.

Transformation of dad and daughter Photo credit: @loraineezahoui0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady's before and after photos with dad melt hearts

In the "before" picture, her father was seen lovingly carrying her when she was a baby, showcasing the tender care he provided.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The "after" picture showed the father and daughter duo sitting side by side, symbolising the growth and strength of their relationship over the years.

Netizens in awe of her father's youthful appearance

The online community has been buzzing with admiration for Loraine's father, who appeared remarkably young in the "after" picture.

Netizens flooded the comments section with compliments, expressing their astonishment at the duo's bond.

Many claimed he could pass for her elder brother, a testament to his well-maintained and age-defying looks.

@Ada Faith reacted:

“Is ur father single? Asking for a roommate.”

@Chisom Emenyk said:

“Ahh old age is the new Youth.”

@Elizabeth commented:

“The gene.”

@user93135131737742 said;

“It is good to born early.”

@chizzy5858 said;

“I love this.”

@Goodness homachi said:

“U were born when he was really so young .l'm sure he wasn't ready to be a father buh you were the best thing that ever happened to him.”

@Gloriana said:

“This is so cute.”

@Tovia BerlingE said:

"Na em make I wan quick born but all these boys.”

@Rica reacted:

“Cute.”

@leelee commented:

“Awwwww so cute.”

Watch the video below:

Transformation of father and son trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a transformation video of a man and his father has gone viral and attracted many comments on TikTok.

In the video posted on Tuesday, March 14, by @kisjeenaspi, the man shared an old photo taken 30 years ago. Apart from the 3-decade-old photo, the man posted a current one showing their new looks. The transformation of the father and his son caught the attention of many people who saw how they were glowing.

In the old photo, the man was far taller than his son, who was still very little. But in the new photo, things had noticeably changed because they both looked astonishingly cute.

Source: Legit.ng