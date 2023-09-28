A woman identified as Catherine Dimowo Obende on Facebook has shared the impressive WAEC result of a student who obtained 8 A's and 1 B

In her post, she expressed her optimism about the release of the result and congratulated the student, Ajagun Gold

Excited netizens have taken to the comments section to celebrate the student's remarkable achievement

In a heartwarming display of academic excellence, a student named Ajagun Gold achieved an outstanding result in the West African Senior School Examination (WASSCE).

The student's hard work and dedication paid off as he obtained an impressive score of 8 A's and 1 B.

Woman posts student's impressive WAEC result on Facebook Photo credit: Catherine Dimowo/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

This exceptional performance has caught the attention of netizens, who are applauding the student's remarkable achievement.

Woman reveals she was optimistic about the result before it was released

Catherine, who shared the student's result on Facebook, recounted her optimism about the release of the result that was seized by WASSCE.

She revealed that Ajagun had visited her house to inquire about WAEC GCE registration, and she advised his mother to wait for the result.

The school management's presence in their office in Lagos further fueled her belief that the result would be released.

With this outstanding performance, his admission prospects are now incredibly high, and he is being congratulated by netizens for his remarkable achievement.

In Catherine’s words;

“Congratulations AJAGUN GOLD, You were in my house this morning to make inquiry concerning WAEC GCE registration and I advised your mum to wait a little for the result as I am optimistic it will be released since the School management was in their office in Lagos.

"Glory Land has made us proud in Igarra and EDO State. Una well done.

"Honestly, WAEC as a body will be confused seeing this kind of result. Some schools can never get this result without malpractice hence, WAEC decides to withhold the result initially.

"Your admission is 99.9 sure now young man, congratulations once more! I beg make we bless this guy and make him go viral again!”

Netizens celebrate and call for viral recognition of student

The news of Ajagun Gold's exceptional result has spread like wildfire on social media, with netizens flooding the comment section to congratulate him.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng