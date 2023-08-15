Two Nigerian girls, Mmesoma Chukwu and Bukolami Adeyemi, won the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards for their excellent scores in English and Psychology

They beat millions of students from over 160 countries who took the Cambridge International examinations, which are recognised globally for their academic standards

They received their awards from the British Council Country Director in a video that went viral on Instagram

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Two Nigerian girls have made their country proud by winning the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards for their exceptional performance in the Cambridge International examinations.

The video of their achievement has gone viral on Instagram, where they received applause and admiration from many people.

The students made the country proud as they competed with students from 169 countries. Photo credit: Chrisland School

Source: TikTok

The girls, Mmesoma Chukwu and Bukolami Adeyemi, are both students of Chrisland School, a prestigious institution that offers the Cambridge curriculum.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

2 Nigerian girls received their British award

They emerged as the best among millions of students who sat for the exams worldwide, beating candidates from over 160 countries.

The British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards are a group of awards issued by Cambridge Assessment International Education.

They recognise the outstanding academic achievements of learners around the world who take Cambridge International qualifications.

In the video, the girls were called on stage to receive their awards from the British Council Country Director, Lucy Pearson.

Highest score worldwide

The MC announced that they had scored the highest marks in English and Psychology respectively, and praised them for their hard work and dedication.

The video has attracted positive comments from many Instagram users, who congratulated the girls and wished them more success in life.

Some also commended Chrisland School for providing quality education and nurturing talents among its students.

Watch the video by clicking HERE

2 Nigerian girls global award for excellence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two Nigerian teenagers have made their country proud by winning the prestigious British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards.

Oluwabukolami Adeyemi and Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo won it for exceptional performance in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations.

Adeyemi, who scored A1 in all nine subjects she registered for in the IGCSE examination, said she was motivated by her passion for learning and desire to make a positive impact on the world.

Source: Legit.ng