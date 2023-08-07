Yaba, Lagos state - On Monday, August 7, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results of candidates who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

The results, according to WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, were released 45 days after the last paper.

WAEC candidates can check their results via SMS or online. Photo credit: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria

How to check 2023 WAEC result

For candidates who participated in the examination, this piece explains how to check the results primarily using two methods: SMS and website.

But before proceeding, the smart identity cards used during the exams are very important. The result checker pin and serial number contained on the smart identity cards are needed to check the results.

How to check WAEC results via SMS

1. Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear

2. Send to 32327

3. You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

It is noteworthy that Short Message Service (SMS) charges apply when checking your WASSCE result using the SMS method.

You will need to purchase the WAEC Direct Scratch card in order to check your result via text message. The scratch card pin is what is needed in the PIN section of the SMS you will send to 32327.

How to check through WAEC's website

To check your WAEC result online, visit www.waecdirect.org and log in. You may need WAEC scratch card to check.

Follow the procedures below to check your WAEC result 2023:

1. Log in to WAEC Result Checker Website: www.waecdirect.org.

2. Enter your Examination Number

3. Select Examination Type e.g May/June

4. Select Exams Year e.g 2023

5. Click on Check Result.

Check WAEC result with serial number

Candidates can check their WAEC results by using their serial numbers.

1. Firstly, ensure your mobile phone is internet enabled.

2. Then you visit www.waecdirect.org

3. Enter your 10-digit Examination number

4. Enter serial number

5. Enter the Examination year

6. Click on Check my WAEC Result.

2023 WASSCE result is out, WAEC gives important instruction to all candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC revealed that the release of results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) can be accessed.

The examination body also disclosed that the certificate of candidates who sat for the examination can be obtained as well.

The examination body said out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld “due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”

