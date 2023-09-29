A Nigerian lady’s TikTok video celebrating her career success in Canada has gone viral

She shared the good news of landing a job as an HR at one of the biggest companies in Canada, after moving there a year ago

She said she had worked as a health care assistant before achieving her dream of becoming an HR

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who marked her first anniversary of relocating to Canada with a remarkable career achievement has captured the attention of TikTok audience.

She revealed that she had secured a job as an HR at one of the largest and most reputable companies in Canada, after moving there from Nigeria a year ago.

Young lady in Canada celebrates one year. Photo credit: TikTok/@osasupreciousida

Source: TikTok

She narrated how she had overcome the challenges of working as a health care assistant in a new country, and how she had pursued her dream of becoming an HR with passion and determination.

Her motivating story has drawn thousands of views and positive comments on the popular social media platform, where she shared her joy and gratitude.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Paragonlove8 reacted:

"Pls teach me how to switch I am also tired of this HCA job."

Collin said:

*Pls hoW did youU get your hr job, Omo I Dey try switch o."

Preanna wrote:

"Congratulations, so happy for you."

Philipnyame357:

"Please can share tips? I have my sister stuck in HCA job as that's what sheUsed to cm to the uk, she is having serious burn out n want her career hr."

OsasuIdiaPrecious:

"She has to look for companies that give sponsorship L.e Amazon, NHS, Nissan. Etc but before her job application, let her register with cİPD."

Lady in Canada shares lucrative businesses reigning abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok user with the handle @glowwriyah has shared various ways for ladies to make money in Canada.

In the video, she emphasized the importance of acquiring specific skills to be profitable in the country.

She highlighted hair-related skills such as wig-making, hair cutting, and nail fixing. The lady said the listed skills are in high demand and can yield substantial earnings.

Source: Legit.ng