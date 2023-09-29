A hilarious TikTok video of an NYSC corper who became the financial secretary of CDS has gone viral on the platform

The young woman, who was thrilled to be elected for the important role, made a video showing how she would now enjoy eating with the money entrusted to her

She did not say it explicitly, but her actions of devouring almost everything after becoming the financial secretary implied that

A funny TikTok video of an NYSC corper who got elected as the financial secretary of CDS has made people laugh.

The young woman, who was overjoyed to be chosen for the crucial position, made a video in which she demonstrated how she would now relish eating with the money that was put under her responsibility.

Young lady makes funny video after she merges CDS financial secretary. Photo credit: TikTok/@jackie_jaay

Source: TikTok

She did not utter a word, but her gestures of gobbling up almost everything in sight after becoming the financial secretary suggested that she was planning to enjoy life with the funds.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Onowu of Uniben reacted:

"Dem dey contest for am abi na appointment make i go draft manifesto."

Griddess said:

"And to think we dey chop the money together. friends that open doors for you. A queen i stan."

Tina wrote:

"Chop life."

Realtor Pearl commented:

"I like you. Seize your opportunities."

Oluwatoyin:

"Politics na sweet thing."

Gloryyyye:

"AhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhUna no tell me since na."

Biebie 3:

"Until they call you to do account cyou will cry premium shege tears, you will look for money where yoU did not keep it."

Haraac:

"No be small enjoyment."

Corps member who was posted to NDIC gets free food, enjoys herself like queen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who got NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) as her Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) during her service year has made a video of what she would miss.

The lady (@kaykay_lord) took many shots of herself in the company's elevator. Her TikTok clip showed she had a nice National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year at NDIC.

According to her, the PPA also offered office dinners. Her food had both fruits and other amazing dishes. In a part of the clip, she ate her meal.

Source: Legit.ng