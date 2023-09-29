A Nigerian man deposited N3 million into his fiancée's account as part of their marriage preparations

Surprisingly, the woman used all the money given to her to process a visa and travel abroad without her man's knowledge

This act has left both the man and netizens in shock and total disbelief as nobody expected her to act that way

An X user with the handle @Eederah_ has shared his brother's ordeal after making a huge transfer for his wedding preparations.

The young man made a substantial deposit of 3 million naira into his fiancée's account in preparation towards their wedding.

Lady dupes fiance of N3 million Photo credit: FG Trade/ Getty Images, @mufasatundeednut/Instagram. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Unexpected betrayal after paying N3 million to fiancee's account

To the astonishment of Eederah’s brother, the woman used the deposited money for visa processing and decided to travel abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote;

“My brother deposited 3 million Naira into his wife to be account in preparation for their marriage. The girl used the money to process her Visa and travelled out.”

Netizens express shock and disapproval

This unexpected turn of events left netizens questioning her intentions and expressing their disappointment.

It sparked a discussion about trust, financial responsibility, and the importance of open communication in relationships.

@iamjidekene said:

“Well at least it cost him 3M to know if he was marrying his enemy. Wise investing.”

@emmaugolee said:

“Some moves leave so much weight on the conscience for life with to torment that makes the loss of 3m a joke. And just In case that conscience is so dead that it can leave with it, then the advantage of missing to marry the devil is even a bigger blessing that's bigger than losing 3m. Either way you win my guy.”

@cindy.favy reacted:

“The heart of humans are evil pray to get a kind one.”

@an_na_bella11 said:

“Omo when my gender wan do something e dey always heavy. Because what is this? Maybe the guy don do her strong thing before, and she feels this is the best way she can revenge. But me I cannot abeg, I no get that kind mind.”

@mr.alao reacted:

“In today's society, people are more selfish than ever before. It's all about "Myself" and what I need. Part of this trend can be attributed to social media, which has created an illusion of how life is supposed to be and made many people feel like they have numerous options. Always stay on guard, people; "loyalty" is the new currency.”

@relationship_life_with_kunle said:

“Congratulations to your brother. A broken Relationship is better than a broken Marriage. He just traded his worst nightmare in a woman for a better life ahead. Cheers.”

@tony.frank_ said:

“She done carry your bro for mind. A woman's wrath's it's usually heavy.”

See the post below:

Lady scams husband of N1.3 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian man who exposed his wife’s fraudulent scheme involving a fake German visa has become a sensation on TikTok. In a six-minute video, the man narrated how his wife convinced him to give up his dream of owning a car and instead pursue a better life in Germany.

She put him in touch with her sister, who claimed to be an expert in visa processing and immigration matters. The sister allegedly issued him a counterfeit bank statement to support his visa application and extorted N1.3 million from him as her fee.

The man later discovered that the whole process was a scam, and his wife was in on it. He has taken legal action against his wife to demand compensation and justice for his ordeal.

Source: Legit.ng