Following the release of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) results nationwide, a Nigerian boy identified as CâllMhê LegitBoss on Facebook has shared his WAEC result with his followers.

The proud boy rejoiced over the fact that he passed all the subjects he sat for during the examination.

Nigerian boy shows off WAEC result

Source: Facebook

According to his post which has since gone viral, he passed with 1 A1, 5 B3s, 2 C4s, and 1 C6.

While sharing his result, he expressed his gratitude to God for his success and congratulated himself on his achievement.

He wrote;

“Finally my waec result is out. I thank God for everything. Congratulations to me.”

Reactions as Nigerian boy displays his WAEC result

Netizens have taken to the comments section to congratulate him on his impressive result.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng