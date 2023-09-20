A Nigerian man has shared a post on social media narrating the dream he had about the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

In his heartbreaking post, he claimed the late singer wasn't truly dead at the time he was laid to rest

The young man also noted that Mohbad's son, Liam, would begin to perform wonders before he got to three years of age

A Nigerian man has maintained that the late singer Mohbad wasn't dead when he was buried in his father's compound.

The young man, who claimed he had a dream, said the singer narrated what transpired that led to his death.

Mohbad reportedly speaks to man in a dream Photo credit: @officialkingwhite0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to him, the singer didn't die a natural death. He claimed he was still alive at the time he was buried.

Message for Mohbad's son

He noted that the singer's son, Liam, would do great things before he gets to three.

In his words:

"When people said they had a dream about Mohbad, I didn't believe them. He has finally appeared; he said you should hold his father well. He said he wasn't dead when he was buried, he was only in a dream state and on a journey to save others in bondage only to be killed before I woke up.

"He is a messenger who has passed his messages through his song and he left a piece of him by giving birth to himself in his son. Note my words, before that boy becomes three years old, he'd start to perform wonder."

Reactions trail video of man narrating dream about Mohbad

Jezhi_yaks said:

"Abeg from now anybody ma wan talk, make use English abeg, this case now na National issue no be tribal case abeg."

Qudee_vybz commented:

"I swear, even me I dey see am. His head is too strong."

Official_glory_gee said:

"Let me explain to you guys. He said imole daddy should be held responsible that his father no much about the death of his son and again Imole is God sent and also Imole son we replace imole very soon."

Qudee_vybz added:

"You don't bury someone alive. They must come back for you."

Watch the video below:

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady painfully mourned the demise of late singer Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

Source: Legit.ng