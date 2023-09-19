A Nigerian man has shared a video expressing his solidarity about the situation at Mohbad's father's compound in Ikorodu

In the video, he revealed that Mohbad's stepmother locked herself inside the house as youths called for justice

Reacting to the video, netizens questioned the dynamics within Mohbad's family and expressed their opinions on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man with the handle @richie_wears01 has vowed to get justice for late singer, Mohbad, as he shared the situation at his father's compound in Ikorodu.

In the video, he revealed that Mohbad's stepmother locked herself inside the house, prompting concerns and a firmer demand for justice.

Man storms Mohbad's stepmother's house with Ikorodu boys Photo credit: @richie_wears01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He said;

“At Mohbad's father's house and the stepmother locked herself inside. We need justice.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens question Mohbad's family dynamics

The video sparked reactions from netizens who have been questioning the dynamics within Mohbad's family.

Some netizens commented on the perceived lack of love towards Mohbad by his family, while others expressed a desire for justice to prevail.

Social media reactions

@kezzy gold said:

“Much love.”

@Mona commented:

“Please, he needs a proper burial ceremony too justice.”

@omowunmi6809 reacted:

“They should carry the stepmother.”

@Muellerfashion reacted:

“I wish I dey there.”

@Queen Meenah said:

“Well done.”

@Adecares reacted:

“Well done guys, I covered all of you with the blood of Jesus Christ Amin, the stepmother has something to say.”

@Helen Orokpo said:

“The father is a suspect.”

@omowunmi6809 said:

“They should carry the stepmother.”

@gbadegesinopeyemi6 said:

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

@stelafinsky reacted:

“Get that man out of the grave first before this.”

@Oluwapelumin reacted:

“Wait shey dey don comot the boy sha.”

Watch the video below:

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death weeps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has painfully mourned the demise of late singer, Mohbad, days after he lost his life. She recounted a dream she had about the late singer months before his sudden death.

She earlier revealed that she had a terrible dream where the singer was dead and she had been praying for him not to die young. The heartbroken lady also shared a screenshot of a post she made back in November last year to warn the singer about the dream.

She said: "Do you know the worst part of it? I had a dream about this guy last year. I had a dream about him that he died and I commented on his post but he didn't reply. I prayed for him not to die young now see what is happening to him. Jesus, not now! not even Mohbad in all this at all."

Source: Legit.ng